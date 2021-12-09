'Completely off the cliff': MSNBC's Morning Joe explains why Arizona 'Trumpsters are crazy'

Land Use Attorney Thomas Galvin has been unanimously chosen to fill the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors vacancy in the district. The board is under intense scrutiny after review of the Arizona Senate's involvement in certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

"Galvin joins the board at a time of intense scrutiny in the fallout of Senate's review of the 2020 election results. He believes the County’s election was fair and he knows President [Joe] Biden won in the county, state and country," Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski said Thursday. "The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is comprised of four Republicans and one Democrat who all deny former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election."

"I think there's something in the drinking water out there for Republicans," Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough quipped. "I think what it may be, in part, if you look at the person who’s ahead in the republican race for governor, just full on crazy. You look at the person who's involved in the senate race, full on crazy. What are they - they kicked out Cindy McCain..."

"Completely off the cliff and they see their state turning blue," added Eugene Robinson. "That’s what they see happening in Maricopa County - they’re going blue and you know bluer and that takes the state of Arizona."

Scarborough added, "And what they’re thinking is, 'Man, those democrats in Washington are going so far left, this is our time to reclaim the state.' That’s what they're thinking. 'Our people are so crazy on this Trump' - it’s not even right. These Trumpsters are crazy."

Watch the video below.