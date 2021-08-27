Marine commander relieved of command after calling out brass for Afghanistan withdrawal: report

One day after airing his frustration's with the Pentagon's withdrawal from Aghanistan, a Marine battalion commander announced he had been relieved of his command, Task & Purpose reported Friday.

"I'm not saying we've got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying: Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say 'hey, it's a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone,'" Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller asked in a video posted to social media.

"Did anyone do that?" he asked. "And when you didn't think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say 'we completely messed this up.'"

Roughly 18 hours later, he posted an update.

"To all my friends across the social networks. I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today," Scheller wrote. "My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do… if I were in their shoes."

"To all the news agencies asking for interviews… I will not be making any statements other than what's on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps," he added.



Watch the initial video: