Trump-loving pastor calls on followers to 'terrify national Democrat leaders'
Mario Murillo. (Right Wing Watch/Screenshot)

A right-wing pastor explicitly called on his followers to "terrify national Democrat leaders."

Evangelist Mario Murillo gave a sermon posted on the Destiny Image YouTube channel, which gave no information about the date or location where he preached, but Right Wing Watch noted he appeared to be speaking at dominionist pastor Ché Ahn's Harvest International Ministry in Pasadena, California.

"[Christians] organize, educate ourselves on how to terrify national Democrat leaders, how to win local elections and train our people to know why they believe what they believe and to believe it with conviction," Murillo said.

Murillo, who backed former president Donald Trump, insisted that Democrats caused and perpetuated racism, while also promoted bigotry himself against LGBTQ people.

"This means that the pulpit must take on abortion, gay marriage, transgender indoctrination of our children and, yes, racism," Murillo said. "Because if we really want to get rid of racism, we're not going to allow this artificial equality because that in itself is nothing but the plantation owner trying to lure you back and tell you that, 'I'm going to take care of you if you just come back and start to be a servant of me.' The party that invented the Ku Klux Klan, the party that fought the civil rights movement is the Democrat Party."

"The Lord wants the prophetic movement to take its stand in the arena, to barge open the doors of influence and say, 'We belong here," he added. "Mayor, we belong here. Governor, we belong here. Congressman, we belong here. If you're going to try to legislate immorality, we're going to fight you with every last drop of the anointing of Almighty God."