Marion police seized 18 items during raids on newspaper, two homes. Here’s what they took
Police raided the Marion County Record office Aug. 11, 2023, with a search warrant that free press attorneys and advocates say violated federal law. (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

The Marion Police Department seized computer towers, phones and other equipment from a Kansas newspaper, according to property lists released by the court. Search warrants were executed Aug. 11 at the Marion County Record, the home of Joan Meyer and her son Eric Meyer, who own the newspaper and the residence of City Councilwoman Ruth Herbel. The Aug. 11 raid was quickly met with condemnation from free speech advocates around the country and even internationally. According to documents published Friday by the 8th Judicial District, police seized 18 items. That included the computer towers of pu...