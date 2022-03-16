Mariupol’s last hospital shows ‘the most heart-wrenching footage of this war’: report

Shocking new video of the last hospital in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol shows apparently deceased bodies in the basement and outside as medical staff attend to bloody causalities.

"In the nearly three weeks since Russia’s war began, two Associated Press journalists have been the only international media present in Mariupol, chronicling its fall into chaos and despair. The city is now encircled by Russian soldiers, who are slowly squeezing the life out of it, one blast at a time," the AP reported. "The surrounding roads are mined and the port blocked. Food is running out, and the Russians have stopped humanitarian attempts to bring it in. Electricity is mostly gone and water is sparse, with residents melting snow to drink."

Christo Grozev, the executive editor of Bellingcat, posted video of the AP's report on the only hospital in Mariupol that has not been "bombed out by Russia."

"People doctors can't save are lined up in the basement, including infants. It's the most heart-wrenching footage of this war," he wrote.



