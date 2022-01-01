Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest rant falsely claims anti-vaxxers are being denied treatment

The latest rant from Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is causing a stir as she rants about the entirety of American democracy being brought down by COVID testing.

In a Twitter thread that discussed life before COVID and after COVID, Greene claimed that people are being forced into testing when there's nothing wrong with them. She neglected to note that the only reason someone would have to be tested if they weren't sick is that they haven't been vaccinated and want to do international travel or work as a healthcare staffer or for a large corporation mandating vaccines for those who don't have religious objections.

Greene implied that the entire virus at this point was just part of a conspiracy to make pharmaceutical companies money. If that was true, people probably wouldn't have been dying all over the world.

She went on to say that doctors are now refusing to treat people if they haven't been vaccinated, which is also false and against the Hippocratic Oath. As much as many would like for hospitals to turn covid patients away if they haven't been vaccinated, those who are in the hospitals now, and are "clogging hospitals," according to one governor, are overwhelmingly those who haven't been vaccinated.

In fact, many have started calling the unvaccinated community a kind of "death cult," because they are now the ones who are dying in large groups.

You can read her full rant here.