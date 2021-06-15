'Trainwreck' Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked by Democratic lawmaker as a 'blister on the Republicans' feet'

On CNN Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) tore into the continued erratic behavior of far-right, QAnon-curious Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to honor Capitol Police because she objects to calling the January 6th insurrection an 'insurrection,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "She says Congress is not a temple of democracy. What's your reaction?"

"Well, she is a blister on the Republicans' feet that will be there until she leaves," said Speier. "Everything's a mistake. It was a mistake that she was embracing QAnon. It was a mistake that she didn't appreciate how serious the Holocaust was. Is it a mistake that she's calling the Democratic Party a Nazi organization? I mean, she is a trainwreck. I think that the less time spent on her, the better because frankly, she doesn't deserve our attention."

"What about the apology we heard from her yesterday for comparing mask mandates here in the United States to Jews being forced to wear Stars of David during the Holocaust?" said Blitzer. "Should she still face a censure vote? And to [Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy's point, should your Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar also face censure for her comments?"

"I would say at this point, Mr. McCarthy should worry about his Republican minority and let the Democratic caucus worry about its Democratic majority," said Speier. "I think this can only get worse and worse and less deliberative in terms of the work we need to do if we keep throwing up these motions. You didn't see the Democrats put up a censure motion for Ms. Greene. I would suggest it's really time for us to do the work of the American people and let those who want to have these extreme views stand alone."

Watch below: