Democrat schools Marjorie Taylor Greene about 'who loves America' after she declares his party 'the enemy'

To Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Democrats aren't the opposition, they're the enemy. She said as much in a tweet Sunday begging for likes and retweets on a slow-news night.
But her colleague, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who served as a Marine in Iraq, was quick to school her on the reality of what an enemy is. He recalled the Jan. 6 insurrection and what he faced from real "enemies" attacking the U.S. government.
"I was trying to figure what type of pen to stab your friends with if they overran us on the floor of the House of Representatives while trying to conduct a democratic transition of power. So please shut your seditious, Qanon loving mouth when it comes to who loves America," Gallego tweeted.
