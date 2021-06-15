Marjorie Taylor Greene is still hiding whether or not she's been vaccinated

The Independent noted one particular revelation from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) latest attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci — she refuses to admit whether or not she's been vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greene has spent the better part of the past year spreading conspiracy theories. After emails were released showing Fauci didn't have anything incriminating, she spread suspicion, deciding to call for his firing anyway. But in part of that effort, Greene was asked if she had gotten the vaccine to protect herself against the virus.

"I stand with the Americans that want their privacy, and HIPAA gives us rights to privacy," she said.

"She is a perfectly healthy woman and doesn't see a reason to do so," said Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer to the Savannah Morning News in March.

But now it's unclear if Greene secretly got the vaccine while telling others that they shouldn't.

As the Independent reported, she falsely claimed HIPPA laws protect her from being asked that question. HIPPA laws are about patient medical records being protected and not being disclosed without their knowledge. Anyone can ask Greene any question about her health.

"'Vax records, along with ALL medical records are private due to HIPPA rights,' Ms. Greene tweeted, both misspelling and misunderstanding the law,'" the Independent reported.

Greene has ranted that all vaccines should stop. She told Steve Bannon last month, "We need to care about the real issues that matter. We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives."

Greene also apologized for her previous comments that getting the vaccine was like the Holocaust.

"We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," she said. "This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

