Marjorie Taylor Greene: Kamala Harris must be impeached for not personally helping evacuate Americans from Kabul

After appearing at a House Republican press conference on infrastructure on Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke to a reporter about the situation in Afghanistan -- and used it to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Greene, Harris should be impeached for not going to Kabul during the evacuations.

"For her to not speak out about this, for her not to fly over to Afghanistan to the Kabul airport is disgraceful, and unforgivable. She should be impeached as well," said Greene. "All of them are complicit in this. And they knew. They knew."

Greene didn't explain why a U.S. official who would require extensive security support should be in Kabul while soldiers and embassy staff are scrambling to get people out. Such international travel typically brings a large security force with it, which could make evacuations worse.

See the video below:



