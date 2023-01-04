'I'm sick of these people!' Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads on 'lying' Matt Gaetz and his pals

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) of "lying" because he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House even though he did not want the job.

Greene spoke to right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday following McCarthy's failure to secure the speakership on the fourth ballot.

The lawmaker argued that she could not support Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) in place of McCarthy because "he's not a serious candidate."

Greene pointed out that members of the Freedom Caucus who opposed McCarthy had nominated three different candidates for Speaker.

She recalled being on the House floor when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Gaetz "to his face" that he did not want the speakership.

"It is lying!" Greene exclaimed. "OK, when you have Matt Gaetz and the rest of the group going out there saying Jim Jordan is going to be Speaker, but, yet, Jim Jordan doesn't want to be Speaker. That's lying to the American people, Charlie! And I'm not going to support any lying to the American people."

She added: "We can't live in conservative fantasy land, although I share those same conservative fantasies with the group of 20."

Following a program break, Greene also attacked Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-PA) because he voted for a marriage equality bill.

"And he's leading this fight against Kevin McCarthy!" she remarked. "And so I'm sick of these people that have done things that are hypocritical, truly hypocritical and the base would hate them for it, and they would be screaming at them for it. But the base doesn't know because the only person they're hearing being chewed apart is Kevin McCarthy."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.