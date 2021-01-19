QAnon lawmaker accused Nancy Pelosi of plotting with Hillary Clinton to create 'false flag' school shootings
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Facebook)

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in 2018 accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of conspiring with Hillary Clinton to stage school shootings as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

Researchers at Media Matters have found that Greene in 2018 claimed on Facebook that the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead was a "false flag" operation intended to build public support for gun confiscation.

In a followup post, Greene posted speculation about Pelosi and Clinton being in on the scheme to stage mass shootings.

"I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control," she wrote.

In addition to her conspiracy theories about mass shootings, Greene has also embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory about the Democratic Party being run by a cabal of Satanist pedophiles, and has also questioned whether terrorists actually flew a plane into the Pentagon on 9/11.