Marjorie Taylor Greene would have already been fired in any other workplace -- Congress should be no different: former US Rep

The antics of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have become so egregious that "it's time for the House to use the tools at its disposal to sanction her accordingly," writes Donna F. Edwards in The Washington Post this Wednesday.

As a former member of the Committee on Standards and Official Conduct during her time in Congress, Edwards says that there's
"no question" that the committee can and should investigate Greene "and consider every formal sanction for her behavior, from a reprimand, to censure, to a fine, to removal."

"Greene's continued harassment of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is such a serious matter. She has verbally accosted Ocasio-Cortez on and off the floor of the chamber," Edwards writes. "She has engaged inappropriately with other members as well, including Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who took the extraordinary step of asking to have her office moved following a verbal altercation in January. Greene has repeatedly accused Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and other women of color in the House of supporting terrorists — a dangerous and inflammatory smear at a perilous moment in our politics."

Edwards accuses Greene of ignoring the needs of her constituents and instead challenges Ocasio-Cortez to "absurd policy debates." But the problems with Greene run deeper than ineffectiveness.

"Greene's continued presence casts a stain on a beleaguered institution," writes Edwards. "Democrats have to work alongside Republican colleagues who want to rewrite the history of Jan. 6; they must show up to a workplace where they experienced violence and trauma. Many members, including Ocasio-Cortez, have enhanced security because they have been targets of vitriolic attacks by the likes of Greene."

