Jim Clyburn says Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't as ignorant as she comes off in public

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) defended the intelligence of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a Saturday afternoon appearance on CNN.

"Congressman, I have to ask you about this crazy conspiracy theory that is gaining some serious momentum, alleging that the FBI orchestrated the January 6th attack on the Capitol," CNN's Jim Acosta said. "What do you say to some of your Republican colleagues, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), they're the ones that are spreading this craziness."

"We have a responsible of debunking this foolishness. Nobody believes that, they don't believe that. They just feel that this is one way to rile people up," Clyburn said.



"I believe some people do believe it, congressman, candidly and respectfully, sir, I do think some of them believe it," Acosta said.

"Well, I respect your position on that, but I've been in this country a long time — next month I'm going to celebrate my 81st birthday — and I can tell you, they really don't believe it," the House Majority Whip said. "They think it's a tool they can use to separate people. They know better than that."

"Marjorie Greene, whatever he name is, she really does not believe that stuff she's saying. She is saying the stuff she thinks will rile people up, because they really would love to see this country, the people, turn against each other," Clyburn said.



Watch: