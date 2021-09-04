Marjorie Taylor Greene cites Chris Cilizza analysis to argue Dems should impeach Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday publicly urged congressional Democrats to join her in impeaching President Joe Biden.

The first-term member of Congress, who is so controversial she was stripped of committee assignments only a month after being sworn in, linked to an analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza.

"Joe Biden has done so much damage so fast that Democrats in close districts are going to be wiped out," she predicted. "Plus redistricting will clean up more seats."

"Their only chance at keeping their seats in '22 is to #ImpeachBiden. Easing public rage might help them," she added menacingly.