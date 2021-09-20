Republicans should support Marjorie Taylor Greene's primary challenger just as enthusiastically as Democrats: op-ed

Jennifer Strahan, a businesswoman from Georgia, recently announced that she plans to primary Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Writing for the conservative Washington Examiner this Monday, Tom Joyce contends that Republicans, Democrats, and independents should all support her campaign "so they can end Greene's tenure in Congress."

"Outside of being a hardcore anti-vaxxer — an ugly, yet growing phenomenon in the Republican Party — Greene is a conspiracy theorist and an embarrassment to Congress," Joyce writes. "She has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, calling the supposed leader of the movement, "Q," a patriot who is "worth listening to." She has questioned whether or not a plane flew into the Pentagon on 9/11 , denies the results of the 2020 presidential election , thinks the Parkland school shooting was a false flag , has talked about "Jewish space lasers," and compared mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic to the Holocaust."

Joyce goes on to write that even if someone agrees with Greene's opinions, "her messaging is awful, ineffective, and off-putting to the average person," making her undeserving of being a member of Congress.

"Someone with the political views of Stacey Abrams won't swoop into power here. However, even people who don't like the views Strahan professes should admit that she is likely an upgrade over what the district has now."

Read the full op-ed over at the Washington Examiner.

SmartNews