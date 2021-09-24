'Try being a Christian!': Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at Democratic lawmakers during press event

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) crashed the "Build Back Better for Women" event on Friday when she became embroiled in a heated shouting match with Democratic members of Congress.

Footage of the intense exchange is now circulating on Twitter. Although the event was held to commemorate the advancement of women's rights, Greene criticized the effort and denounced abortion.

The conspiracy theory-inspired lawmaker could be heard yelling, "This is not women's rights."

When one critic told her she should practice basic respect as is taught in church, Greene shot back: "Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian! And supporting life!"

Greene has been relatively vocal about her pro-life stance. However, some critics have noted the hypocrisy in her "pro-life" arguments as the ideology of "my body, my choice" only appears to apply when it aligns with what works for her. The self-described pro-life politician is also anti-mask and anti-vaccine.

The embattled Republican lawmaker believes people should have the freedom to make their own choices where COVID mitigation is concerned but she disagrees with women having the same freedom when it comes to abortion.