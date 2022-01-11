'I hate to use this language:' Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests it's time to use 'Second Amendment' on Democrats

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday floated resorting to using the "Second Amendment" to deal with Democrats who are imposing what she described as a "tyrannical" government.

While speaking with right-wing media personality Sebastian Gorka, Greene slammed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for her policies regarding both vaccines and gun rights.

Greene then pivoted to talking about how Americans are guaranteed the right to bear arms to resist such supposed tyranny.

"Ultimately the truth is it’s our Second Amendment rights, our right to bear arms, that protects Americans and give us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government," she said. "And I hate to use this language but Democrats, they’re exactly -- they’re doing exactly what our Founders talked about when they gave us the precious rights that we have.”

READ MORE: Conservative scholar takes 'deep dive' into Trump's voter fraud claims -- and exposes them as 'bogus'

Greene earlier this year was stripped of her committee assignments due to her past statements supporting the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as her conspiracy theories about numerous school shootings being "false flag" operations.

Watch the video below.





