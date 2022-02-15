Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses former CIA officer of never holding a real job -- and gets put in her place

On Monday, responding to a claim from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that the government should be shut down and Republicans who vote to keep it open have not "reflected the American people," Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) punched back, calling her position "outrageous" and highlighting how damaging such a move would be to military families by denying their paychecks.
.@RepMTG\u2019s assertion that a shutdown doesn\u2019t matter b/c govt employees and military members \u201cwill get their pay eventually\u201d is out of touch & outrageous.\n\nShutting down the govt is fiscally wasteful, dangerous to our nat\u2019l security, & devastates military families financially.https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1492910438971027457\u00a0\u2026— Abigail Spanberger (@Abigail Spanberger) 1644845296
Greene was quick to punch back, attacking Spanberger — who previously worked for the Central Intelligence Agency — for spending her career in the public sector, and implying this means she hasn't held a real job before.
Your entire career has been funded by taxpayers.\nYou wouldn\u2019t last a day in the hardworking shoes of Americans who are fed up with your Democrat open borders flooding our country with illegals & CCP deadly fentanyl, HIGH inflation, and Dem led FAILURES like Afghanistan.\nPathetic.https://twitter.com/spanbergerva07/status/1493215516793655296\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1644853033
Undaunted, Spanberger proudly highlighted her law enforcement and national security background — and noted she has legislation to tackle several issues Greene claims she is out of touch with.
You mean my entire career - in law enforcement & at CIA - has been in public service? Yes, that\u2019s correct.\n\nI also have bills to fund the police, fight fentanyl trafficking, & secure the border. That\u2019s what legislators should do- actually address our nation\u2019s toughest challenges.https://twitter.com/repmtg/status/1493247967712710658\u00a0\u2026— Abigail Spanberger (@Abigail Spanberger) 1644879848
Greene, who has called for government shutdowns on previous occasions, has become one of the most controversial members of the House Republican caucus. She has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested wildfires were triggered by a Jewish space laser, and was stripped of her committee assignments after it emerged she endorsed social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democrats.
