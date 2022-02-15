Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses former CIA officer of never holding a real job -- and gets put in her place
On Monday, responding to a claim from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that the government should be shut down and Republicans who vote to keep it open have not "reflected the American people," Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) punched back, calling her position "outrageous" and highlighting how damaging such a move would be to military families by denying their paychecks.

Greene was quick to punch back, attacking Spanberger — who previously worked for the Central Intelligence Agency — for spending her career in the public sector, and implying this means she hasn't held a real job before.

Undaunted, Spanberger proudly highlighted her law enforcement and national security background — and noted she has legislation to tackle several issues Greene claims she is out of touch with.

Greene, who has called for government shutdowns on previous occasions, has become one of the most controversial members of the House Republican caucus. She has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested wildfires were triggered by a Jewish space laser, and was stripped of her committee assignments after it emerged she endorsed social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democrats.

