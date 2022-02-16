Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests there's no reason to vote for Republicans

He went on to share figures from a 2014 Statement of Financial Condition prepared by Mazars for the Trump Organization, before claiming that his company is currently worth $8 to $9 billion.

"The accounting firm Mazars has been threatened, harassed, and insulted like virtually no other firm has ever been," he added. "They were essentially forced to resign from a great long-term account by the prosecutorial misconduct of a highly political, but failed, gubernatorial candidate, Letitia James, and the Hillary Clinton run District Attorney's Office of Manhattan, where crime has reached levels not even thought possible ..."



"Mazars (sic) decision to withdraw was clearly a result of the AG's and DA's vicious intimidation tactics used — also on other members of the Trump Organization," Trump said. "Mazars, who were scared beyond belief, in conversations with us made it clear that they were willing to do or say anything to stop the constant threat which has gone against them for years. They were 'broken' and just wanted it all to stop. ... "

Trump concluded the statement by repeating allegations against members of Clinton's 2016 campaign staff that were put forth in a recent court filing by Special Counsel John Durham. Trump has called the allegations "bigger than Watergate," and over the weekend he suggested that unnamed Clinton campaign staffers should be put to death.

He also appeared to reference the fact that both AG James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are Black — calling their investigations "racist."

"Instead of this sham investigation of a great company that has done a spectacular job for New York and beyond, why isn't law enforcement and the Fake News Media, which has been so destructive to our Country, looking into the fact that Hillary Clinton and her minions got caught SPYING into the office of the President of the United States, a crime so grave that it once called for the death penalty as punishment if caught," Trump said. "It doesn't get any worse than that! After five years of constant bombardment, this political and racist attack must stop. Look to the murderers, drug dealers and rapists instead!"



