Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests transgender counselors should've been beaten 'into the ground' for sleeping in cabin with young girls

On Thursday, Newsweek reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for violence against transgender people in her interview with Alex Jones on Infowars.

"First off, if I was a parent and my fifth-grade daughter had to sleep and showered in some kind of cabin at some summer camp that I paid money to send my child to, and there was a man calling himself a woman sleeping in her cabin, showering with her, that guy would, he'd be in jail. He would be in jail," Greene told the far-right conspiracy theorist. "Well, first off, my husband would've beat him into the ground, and then he'd be in jail. But this is exactly how we need to stand up against this stuff."

Greene was apparently referring to an incident in California, where "biologically male counselors" at a science camp "who use they/them pronouns" slept in cabins with young girls.

Greene, who proudly displayed an anti-trans hate sign outside of her congressional office, was previously stripped of her committee assignments after it emerged that she had endorsed killing Democratic members of Congress on social media.

Transgender people are routine targets of violence and harassment, with high rates of victimization of assault and rape.

This comes amid a newly announced effort by Texas' Republican governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to classify parents as child abusers if they allow certain gender-affirming surgeries to be performed on their children.



