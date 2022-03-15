Marjorie Taylor Greene echoes Kremlin talking points and accuses Biden of funding 'NATO Nazis' in Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday echoed Kremlin talking points and accused President Joe Biden of arming what she described as "NATO Nazis" in Ukraine.

"Democrats have been calling Republicans, President Trump, and his supporters Nazis since 2015," Greene wrote on Twitter. "But the Dems have been funding *actual* Nazis since the Obama/Biden administration. Funding to neo-Nazis in Ukraine only stopped under President Trump... Last week, Congress voted to fund Ukraine with $13.6 BILLION in lethal aid. How much U.S. taxpayer cash will end up in the hands of the neo-Nazis in Ukraine?"

While there have been legitimate concerns raised in the past about military aid to Ukraine falling into the hands of far-right militias in the country, the aid approved by Congress is being given directly towards Ukraine's actual military.

Nonetheless, Greene continued her rant and wrote that "NATO has been supplying the neo-Nazis in Ukraine with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them."

"What the hell is going with these NATO Nazis?" she asked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his country's aim with invading Ukraine is to "de-Nazify" the country, despite the fact that it is highly unlikely that Nazis would follow the lead of a Jewish president such as Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Additionally, despite her purported dislike of Nazis, it was Greene who earlier this year spoke at a white nationalist convention in which leader Nick Fuentes praised both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.



