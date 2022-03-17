Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes scientifically illiterate rant to complain about COVID boosters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday took a break from pushing Kremlin talking points about the war in Ukraine, and turned her attention back to vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

While speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives, Greene complained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending too many booster shots to combat COVID-19.

"Now, I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out saying, 'Oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you got to get your third, you got to get your fourth,'" she complained. "I think the question we need to ask is: When does it stop?"

There are several differences between polio and COVID-19.

For instance, while COVID-19 is a highly infectious airborne virus, infection from polio typically comes when a person comes into physical contact with the feces of an infected person.

According to the CDC, you can get polio if "you have picked-up minute pieces of feces on your hands, and you touch your mouth" or "you put in your mouth objects like toys that are contaminated with feces."

The omicron COVID-19, meanwhile, spreads through the air and is one of the most transmissible viruses in known history, comparable only to the measles.

Additionally, medical experts do recommend yearly shots for the seasonal flu, which like COVID-19 is a highly transmissible airborne virus.

