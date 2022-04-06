McCarthy and McConnell called out for failing to protect GOP from 'Jewish space laser conspiracy theorist' MTG

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were called out by CNN anchor and New York Daily News columnist S.E. Cupp.

"Even after Twitter banned Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for a fifth strike violation of spreading false COVID information in January, the Jewish space laser conspiracy theorist still, inexplicably, has control of her official Twitter account. And boy is she putting it to work," Cupp reported. "In the wake of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Greene took to social media Monday night to smear the soon-to-be justice and the senators who will be voting to confirm her, including three Republicans."

Greene smeared Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) as "pro-pedophile."

"This grotesque trope was parroted by Republican senators during the hearing, led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri," she wrote. "The attack was so offensive on its face that even one right-wing National Review writer admitted it was 'disingenuous,' calling the allegation 'meritless to the point of demagoguery.' Over at Fox, the primetime personalities were happy to roll with it."





"Experts agree it falls within the realm of opinion, vile as it may be. But the better question is why hasn’t Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned these horrific attacks on members of his body? It would seem to be asking too much for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn Greene for smearing Jackson — she is, after all, a Biden nominee. But for Murkowski, Collins and Romney, Greene’s allegations are a direct attack on the Senate itself, littered, as she would believe, with 'pro-pedophiles' and people who support child predators," Cupp reported.

"But will either McCarthy or McConnell summon the courage to state the obvious now, which is that Greene’s attacks on her Senate colleagues are unacceptable?" Cupp wondered. "We’ll see if Republican leadership would rather their members be labeled pro-pedophiles than have to distance themselves from the lunatic who called them that. Should be an easy decision — but don’t hold your breath."

Greene is even expanding her attack to go after the LGBTQ community.



















