Marjorie Taylor Green (Erin Scott/Pool/AFP)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday had the ultimate response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who had said she wants the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate Kimmel because of a joke he told about her.

After Greene made the outlandish assertion that anyone who supports now-confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is “pro-pedophile,” Kimmel asked on his show, "Where's Will Smith when you really need him," a laugh-line reference to the actor's Oscar night slap to the face of Chris Rock.

According to Kimmel said, “What a day — I have to tell you. What a night and what a day. I have the weirdest life. I really do. Once again, I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressperson from the 14th District of Georgia, is unhappy. She’s specifically unhappy with me.”

Kimmel repeated the joke about Greene and then proceeded to label her a snowflake and sociopath - and conflated the two terms into the moniker "snowciopath" for the Georgian's running to the Capitol Police. "Not only did she call the police — she called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6," Kimmel said.

You can watch his entire take-down of Greene here.

Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Reported Him to Police youtu.be

