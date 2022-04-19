Marjorie Taylor Greene snaps at a reporter for asking whether insurrection should disqualify candidates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got testy with local news station News Channel 9 this week when she was asked if supporting an insurrection should disqualify someone from serving in public office.

Greene is currently facing a legal challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection based on her efforts to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory on January 6, 2021.

Greene replied that there was "no insurrection" on January 6th and that she was opposed to the rioting.

"No Republican member, no one in Trump's administration, or President Trump participated in any riot or had anything to do with it," she said. "We were completely shocked."

Greene then complained about having to give any kind of deposition as part of the lawsuit, which she said should be thrown out of court.

"I'm not accused of anything because I did nothing wrong," she said. "I don't care what the lawsuit says I did nothing wrong. And this is a scam, okay? So I'm not entertaining this."

Watch the video below.


roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms


SmartNews Video