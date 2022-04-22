Marjorie Taylor Greene squirms when lawyer confronts her with past statements about executing Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday had trouble during a court hearing in which she was asked about her past statements about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

While being cross examined about her past violent rhetoric, Greene was asked whether she believes Pelosi is a "traitor to this country."

The question immediately made Greene uncomfortable.

"I'm not answering that question," she said. "It is speculation."

"You have said that, haven't you?" the attorney pressed.

"No, I have not said that," Greene replied.

The attorney would go on to read aloud a past statement from Greene in which she said exactly that.

"She's a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason," Greene said of Pelosi in a 2019 Facebook video. "She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."

CNN reported last year that "Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress."

Marjorie Taylor Greene squirms when confronted with past statements about executing Nancy Pelosi

