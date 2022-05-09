Twitter erupts after Marjorie Taylor Greene likens pro-choice protesters to Jan. 6 rioters

Marjorie Taylor Greene whipped up another online firestorm on Monday after suggesting that federal authorities should go after abortion rights protesters using the same tactics they've used against January 6 insurrectionists.

The Republican congresswoman expressed outrage on Twitter after abortion rights protesters gathered outside the Maryland homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts over the weekend.

“Has the FBI used geo fencing to target protestors at Supreme Court Justice’s homes over the weekend?” the congresswoman tweeted. “Will the DOJ be issuing arrest warrants for abortion protesters trying to intimidate Justices to change their minds on overturning Roe? Do laws matter anymore or just politics?”

Along with her questions, she posted an image of 18 U.S.C. § 1507. The federal statute prohibits picketing or parading outside a courthouse “or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer.”

According to reports from Wired and The Washington Post, the FBI has used geolocation data to identify individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Greene has previously described those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot as "political prisoners."

Greene’s latest comments struck a nerve among both her supporters and detractors, resulting in thousands of interactions on the social media platform.

“Peaceful protest are protected by the First Amendment, Marjorie. You should know this. Since, your Fascist Forced Birther Regime and the illegitimate SCOTUS is trying to take away women's body autonomy rights, women's human rights. Did you not think women wouldn't protest,” said one detractor.

“They're still very busy with your J6 riot,” added another.

“They're standing in front of houses, chanting, it's not like they're storming Congress trying to murder people,” another critic remarked.

But many of Greene’s conservative supporters expressed outrage at the protest as well. “The demonstrations in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices is a CLEAR violation of the law? Where is the police? Where is DOJ? Where is FBI? This flaunting of the law is outrageous,” said one Twitter user.