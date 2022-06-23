Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘confessed her disqualification’ from office: Harvard Law prof

One of America's foremost constitutional law experts believes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be disqualified for office following Thursday's hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Laurence Tribe, who has taught constitutional law to generations of America's top lawyers at Harvard Law School, offered his analysis on Twitter following the hearing.

Greene is facing an ongoing legal challenge in Georgia against constituents who want her disqualified from the November election for her role in Trump's failed coup attempt.

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress...who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress...to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same," reads Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

"Rep. Greene, who we now know sought a pardon from the Trump WH, is still trying to defend herself in our 14.3 challenge to her eligibility to appear on the ballot. A Fulton County Superior Court judge will hear our appeal on July 18," wrote John Bonifaz.

Tribe suggested it was now likely they would prevail.

'In seeking a pardon for her role in the insurrection, the pathetic [Greene] confessed her disqualification from ever again holding public office, per Sec3 of the 14th Amendment," Tribe wrote.