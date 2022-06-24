Marjorie Taylor Greene snaps at Jamie Raskin as he grills her over downplaying the Jan. 6 attack

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) clashed during a House Rules committee hearing on Friday.

While questioning Greene, Raskin asked her if she thinks it's constitutional for states to ban private militias, to which replied that since the federal government "isn't protecting our border," they shouldn't be banned.

"I think we're in a time where states have the rights to try to figure out how to protect our citizens," she said.

Raskin then tried to get Greene to clarify if she agrees that private militias don't have the right to take up arms against the government, to which Greene replied that the "2nd Amendment is clear that we need well-armed citizens."

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservatives melt down after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasts 'insane' abortion ruling

Raskin then asked her, "Do you think that the assault on the Capitol was a legitimate exercise of popular insurrection?"

"Oh, Mr. Raskins, I know it's early in the morning, but this is the Rules committee, this isn't your Trump-derangement committee, that you call the January 6 committee," Greene snapped before Raskin corrected her for repeatedly pronouncing his name wrong.

Greene, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, has echoed his baseless claims of rigging in the 2020 election.

She has also embraced QAnon conspiracy theories in the past and was endorsed by the president as a "future Republican star".

QAnon followers believe that Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. They have not offered any credible evidence for it.

Watch the full exchange below.

With additional reporting by AFP