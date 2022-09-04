Watch: Right-wing reporters ditch Marjorie Taylor Greene when they spot a more important Republican

Two reporters from the Right Side Broadcasting Network that were inside the crowd awaiting the start of former President Donald Trump's rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday abruptly abandoned United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) when they spotted a more newsworthy Republican.

Greene had been speaking about campaign tactics when the two men interviewing her noticed that Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, whom Trump has endorsed, had arrived on the scene.

"Doug Mastriano!" one of the men said before they both rapidly zipped off hoping to catch Mastriano's eye. "Gonna try to get Doug over here."

Both Greene and Mastriano gave speeches at Trump's event.

"You wanna know somethin' else, Pennsylvania? President Trump won the 2020 election," Greene falsely proclaimed. "That's right, we know President Trump won."

Mastriano praised Trump as a "champion on 9/11."

Trump, meanwhile, delivered a discursive address in which he claimed that he "ran twice," "won twice," and that he "may just have to do it again."

