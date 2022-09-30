GOP has filed 14 Biden impeachment resolutions — Marjorie Taylor Greene is responsible for over a third of them

On Thursday, Axios reported that House Republicans have already attempted to introduce impeachment articles against President Joe Biden 14 times — more than the 13 that were issued by House Democrats throughout the entire four years of former President Donald Trump's lone term.

To date, virtually none of the articles of impeachment actually allege any sort of criminal wrongdoing or abuse of power by the president, instead seeking to impeach him over various policy disagreements and right-wing talking points.

"House Republicans (mostly, but not all, members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus) have introduced a staggering 14 impeachment resolutions since Jan. 3, 2021," reported Andrew Solender. "Biden has been the target of nine, with two aimed at Attorney General Merrick Garland and one each against Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The most common charges have been mishandling the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and failing to secure the U.S.-Mexico border."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced five of these resolutions just on her own, said the report. Most recently, she "introduced a new article of impeachment against Biden last week for selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to foreign nations — a practice the Trump administration also engaged in."

IN OTHER NEWS: Doug Mastriano signals support for overturning Citizens United after getting blown out by Dem rival in fundraising

While none of these resolutions are able to go anywhere, Republicans may have a chance of passing these resolutions through the House if they take the majority in the midterm elections this year; some legal experts, like Jeffrey Toobin, have said there is "no question" an impeachment will take place in the next two years if there is a Republican House.

Whether such impeachments could land a conviction in the Senate is a far greater long shot. Even if Republicans win control of the Senate as well, they would need 67 votes in favor of removing Biden from office, a number of seats the GOP is far short of winning even in their best-case scenario for November.