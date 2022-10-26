Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted at her Georgia home for the sixth time
Photo via Olivier Douliery/AFP

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another "swatting" incident at her home, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Greene said this is the sixth time someone has called police to her Georgia home by making false report.

"I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime," she wrote on Twitter. "The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime."

According to a spokesperson for Greene, police responded to her home after the incident.

"The swatting attacks on Greene began in August, when the congresswoman was swatted two nights in a row," Fox 5's report stated. "In the second incident, Police say a call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. In the report, the person who made the call allegedly claimed that they were transgender, had shot their family, and were planning on shooting themselves."

