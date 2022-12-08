'Another reason to impeach': Marjorie Taylor Greene adds Britney Griner to Biden's offenses
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that President Joe Biden should be impeached because his government negotiated with Russia to return WNBA star Britney Griner.

Greene has previously introduced three articles of impeachment against Biden for "his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of the Constitutional balance of power by ignoring the ruling of the Supreme Court," according to her website.

On Thursday, the lawmaker suggested that she could introduce another impeachment article over Grimer's release.

"Another reason to impeach Biden," she wrote on Twitter. "The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player."

"How many people will Viktor Bout now kill bc Biden set him free?" she asked.

