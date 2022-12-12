DC insider shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene for claiming she'd have 'won' if she led January 6
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On CNN Monday, longtime Mitch McConnell adviser and Republican D.C. insider Scott Jennings slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her boast that if she and Steve Bannon had been leading the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, they would have "won" — in part because they would have been better "armed" than the people who actually showed up.

Greene, who is set to regain her revoked House committee assignments when Republicans are sworn into the House majority, later tried to claim her comment was "sarcasm" — an excuse that Jennings did not buy.

"Your response and reaction to the official comment, and now, I was just kidding?" said anchor Victor Blackwell.

"Yeah. Only Marjorie Taylor Greene, in an effort to disavow something, could make it worse," said Jennings. "Let's take her at her word that it was sarcasm. This is a terrible joke. We would have won what? What would you have won on that particular day? I mean, none of this makes any sense."

RELATED: Jamie Raskin slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks about 'winning' armed insurrection

Greene's comments, continued Jennings, were "at best, tasteless, and at worst, sort of a further threat, you know, like hey, this could have been justified."

"I find this whole episode to be incredibly problematic," said Jennings. "And it's problematic for Republicans, who I'm sure are being asked about it everywhere they go today. This is not the kind of distraction, of course, that Kevin McCarthy needs as he tries to lock down the votes to become the next Speaker, and so, you know, here we go again with one of these people I'm sure will be a thorn in McCarthy's side for the next two years."

Watch video below or at this link.

Scott Jennings on Marjorie Taylor Greene's boast she'd have "won" January 6 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video