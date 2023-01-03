Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP voters should be 'sickened' by 'me first' campaign to block Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday night slammed fellow Republicans who are engaging in what she says is a cynical bid to make a name for themselves by blocking GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker.

Writing on Twitter, Greene first pointed to a new editorial written by Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) in which he said he would work with moderate Democrats to elect a bipartisan Speaker of the House if anti-McCarthy Republicans were successful in tanking his bid.

"Like I said all along!" she wrote. "Moderates will work with Democrats if the ‘Never Kevin Caucus’ just continue to be destructionists refusing to take the W when they should."

Greene followed this tweet up by accusing her anti-McCarthy colleagues of engaging in shameless self-promotion that would work to sabotage the prospects of a Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

"Unreal that people claiming to be America First are negotiating for ‘Me First’ positions when it comes to the Speaker’s gavel," she wrote. "The base deserves the truth. They would be as sickened as I am."

McCarthy in recent days has been making concessions to the hardliners in his party that will net him the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker, but so far there is little indication that he is close.