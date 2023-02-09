'Really nasty': Dad of fentanyl victim blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling daughter's story

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was one of multiple Republican lawmakers who heckled President Joe Biden as he told of the story of a 20-year-old woman's death after a fentanyl overdose.

Now that woman's heartbroken father, Doug Griffin – who witnessed the shouting as he sat as a guest at Tuesday's State of the Union – is enraged.

"Doug Griffin told The Independent that he found it 'really nasty' when the controversial GOP congresswoman interrupted the president’s address during what should have been a 'moment of reverence,'" reported Rachel Sharp.

"'I was startled as that was the only time during the entire speech that he was heckled in that way,' he said."

His daughter, Courtney, a skilled musician, died after a years-long struggle with drug addiction.

“It’s a constant battle between far left and far right – a struggle to be able to do anything,” said Griffin. “And I think that was the perfect example of that when she broke in there. It’s not the time or the place to do that. And I’m a Republican – but the issue of drugs is not a partisan issue.”

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which are far more potent than their chemical cousins, have seen an explosive rise in recent years, causing deaths all over the country. It has been called one of the deadliest drugs to ever spread in the U.S., and because it is easily mixed into other illicit substances, many people who overdose on it weren't even aware they were taking it.

Many states have tried to combat fentanyl by legalizing or decriminalizing test strips to help people detect it in substances they are using, and in his speech this week, Biden called for new resources to fight the crisis, including enhanced scans of vehicles at border checkpoints.

Republicans have tried to blame the crisis on insufficient border security, even though most fentanyl is reportedly being smuggled in by U.S. citizens at ports of entry.