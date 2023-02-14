Marjorie Taylor Greene rages at AT&T: 'They want to cancel Fox News next'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) in conversation with Sara Carter during CPAC Texas 2022 conference. (Shutterstock.com)

With the Senate Commerce Committee hosting hearings to vet Gigi Sohn as a possible new member of the Federal Communications Commission, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has used the spotlight on the communications industry to attack media giant AT&T on Twitter.

Greene used AT&T's cable platform cancellations of One American News Network and Newsmax to announce her thought that Fox News will be the next network removed from the AT&T media package.

Greene's post had no mention that the AT&T and Newsmax deal broke down after Newsmax requested changes to the terms of the contract.

"Make no mistake they want to cancel Fox News next," Greene posted on Twitter. "How many left-leaning media companies have they cancelled. Answer: ZERO."

Greene then continued to jump back on the investigation theme of the day with the Senate Commerce Committee's FCC hearings of Sohn.

"We must stop conservative voices and news from being silenced," she posted. "We need to investigate."

