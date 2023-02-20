'National divorce': Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to 'separate red states from blue states'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks "wokeness" is so out of control that red states and blue states need to "separate."

In a Twitter post Monday, the right-ring member of Congress said, "We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."

According to Greene, "everyone" she talks to agrees.

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," she wrote.

This is not the first time Greene has called for a "national divorce." Last year, in response to someone complaining about West Coast people transplanting themselves in red states, Greene agreed that policies such as not allowing transplants from blue states to vote are "possible in a National Divorce scenario."

"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida," she said.

And in 2021, Greene conducted a highly unscientific poll via Twitter to gauge people's interest in splitting the nation along party lines. She claimed it found 48 percent of the country wanted it to stay together, while 43 percent wanted it to split and 9 percent were undecided.