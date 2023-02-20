'Incredibly insulting': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Biden's Ukraine visit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine Monday, on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion, as “incredibly insulting."

“Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war,” Greene tweeted. “I cannot express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.”

In a subsequent tweet, Greene slammed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a tie when he greeted Biden.

"Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States," Greene wrote. "He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!"

Greene also slammed Biden for visiting Ukraine but not the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which released toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment.

“He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war,” Greene wrote. “We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”