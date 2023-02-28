Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against mourning earthquake victims: report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against a resolution to mourn the nearly 50,000 people who died in earthquakes that rocked Syria and Turkey earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported.
The Georgia Republican was just one of two members of Congress who voted no to the motion that ultimately passed Monday night, the Beast reported. It called for mourning of the victims, as well as condemnation of "efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability, including by preventing the United Nations from providing assistance through border crossings between Turkey and Syria.”
The motion was introduced by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson (SC)
The Daily Beast reported that second member to oppose the motion was Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).
Greene's lack of support came despite tweeting earlier in February: “Praying for Turkey and other countries suffering through deadly earthquakes."
