‘You hate free speech’ Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks AOC over criticism of CNN town hall

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday assailed congressional colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in a social media exchange over CNN hosting a Donald Trump town hall.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the cable network for hosting a town hall that served to “platform lies” about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection, among other topics.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” the progressive New York congresswoman tweeted.

“They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

She asserted that the debacle was foreseeable.

“This falls squarely on CNN,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence," she followed up.

Greene fired back, accusing AOC of opposing free speech.

“You hate free speech and want to control the press,” Greene tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez.

“Your brand is fading, old, unattractive, and stale," Greene wrote. "And by the way, Trump won the 2020 election. I would object to Biden’s electoral votes everyday again and again if I could because they were stolen.”