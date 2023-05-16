Marjorie Taylor Greene: House Republicans 'plan to punish' FBI and DOJ

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) told right-wing Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon on Monday that Republicans in Congress plan to "punish" the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice for supposedly covering up corruption committed by President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Burchett "confirmed GOP officials still could not 'track down' the key witness as of Monday morning, telling FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that the federal agencies such as the FBI and DOJ have 'turned a blind eye' to both the missing informant and the Biden family's alleged corruption," Fox News reported on Monday.

"The telling thing about this is that our Federal Bureau of Investigation and our Justice Department have basically just turned a blind eye to all of this and now it's come down to the point where speaker McCarthy has to have a one-on-one meeting with Director Wray over the way that they've handled this and bungled this thing from the start," Burchett said on Mornings with Maria. "They went after George Santos and, as I said, he's relatively small potatoes, yet, when you have over ten million reasons to look at this White House and is going on – corruption and influence peddling – they even have a report that they issued apparently, but they are not very forthcoming with it as well."

Burchett's statements formed the basis of Bannon's question.

"Do you anticipate — cuz they're not gonna, they're not gonna cooperate with you — we had, uh, Congressman [Tim] Burchett [R-Tennessee] on earlier saying he's prepared to move with you and others to start cutting funding in the appropriations process or sooner if need be, maybe in the dead ceiling negotiations to force FBI, to force DOJ to start to cooperate with, with the committee. Are you prepared to take those actions and if so, do you think that the speaker of the House will, will support you guys?" Bannon asked Greene.

"Oh, one hundred percent. Well, I have to tell you, I'm honored to serve with Congressman Burchett. He is a, he's a strong conservative, he's a great Republican, and he is one hundred percent right," Greene replied. "We have to use the power of the appropriations to cut funding, and this is how we hold them accountable until the American people give us full control in Washington in 2024 where we have the Senate and the White House, this is the only tool we have. Is the budget and appropriations, and that is exactly where we plan to punish them. And I do believe that we will have the support of the speaker of the House. I feel very certain about that."