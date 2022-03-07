Marjorie Taylor Greene won't deny being 'pro-Putin' during argument with Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) clashed with retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after the Ukraine expert accused her party of being on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Greene blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the "weakness" of President Joe Biden.
"Nope," Vindman replied. "It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him. Worse yet, you undermined @POTUS efforts to signal punishing costs… you undermined U.S. efforts [to] deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget."
Greene fired back by calling Vindman a "clown" -- but she did not denounce Putin.
"This clown wants to drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN," she wrote on Twitter. "Go ahead and go fight yourself since you’re from Ukraine."
"You are clueless about Americans being fed up with sending our sons and daughters to die in foreign lands," the Republican lawmaker added.
For his part, Vindman has not advocated for deploying U.S. combat troops in Ukraine.
