QAnon congresswoman blasted after saying it was ‘good’ her state lost All-Star Game for voter suppression
Republicans in Georgia suffered a harsh public rebuke on Friday when Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of the voter suppression bill passed by Republicans.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Commission Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support," he wrote.

Greene said the move was "good."

"Good. Now take the rest of woke progressive Democrat bullies like Hollywood and Stacey Abrams with you," she said, referring to the Democratic Party voting rights activist expected to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in 2022.

Although she started her tweet praising the decision, before she ran out of characters she was lecturing MLB to "just stick to baseball."

