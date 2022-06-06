Marjorie Taylor Green rages at shooting survivor for visiting Congress to 'bully my weak RINO colleagues'

Gun control activist and Parkland mass school shooting survivor David Hogg apparently isn't planning on meeting with Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when he travels to D.C. to discuss ways to curb gun violence.

Greene tweeted at Hogg this Sunday, saying that she knew that he and his “girls” were coming to D.C. to “once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.”

“I don’t see you on my schedule, why not?” Greene asked Hogg.

Hogg replied to Greene on Twitter, saying that he's "more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying."

“Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise," Hogg added.

Greene replied, telling Hogg, "you fundraise for a living."

"If you wanted to fix it, you would discuss common sense solutions with me, someone who has also been on lockdown as a student when the only madman with a gun is another student who wants to kill people," Greene wrote. "Not just bully my weak RINO colleagues."

While Hogg didn't respond, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the 2018 shooting in Parkland, chimed in to tell Greene that he is also traveling to D.C.

"I will bring pictures of my girl Jaime, who was murdered in Parkland. If you are looking for people to put on your schedule, please put me. Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday? What day is best for you?" Guttenberg wrote.

As of this writing, Greene has not responded to Guttenberg.