Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz's 'America First' tour has one major objective

MSNBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports that the first stop on Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz's "America First" tour will be at The Villages, a retirement community in Sumpter County, Florida.

"What this essentially is, is a fundraising tour for their joint political committees for them to raise money," Caldwell said this Friday. "Marjorie Taylor Greene has proven that she's an excellent fundraiser, although she's spent a lot of money to actually raise those funds."

Caldwell says that the tour is designed to "highlight the Trump wing of the party."

"They are expected, of course, to show their loyalty to the former president, and they're expected to call out the members of the party who they think are not sufficiently loyal enough," she continued, citing a recent op-ed from Gaetz in a pro-Trump outlet where he calls GOP Senator Liz Cheney a "relic from the past."

