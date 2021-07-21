Marjorie Taylor Greene rages at Dr. Fauci for 'creating' COVID-19 with 'disgusting evil science'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is responsible for using "disgusting evil science" to create the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greene made the remarks after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Fauci during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
"We all know he's lied," Greene told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon. "He's the one that has been running his own personal human experiment with COVID-19 because gain of function [research] is his baby and then he paid for it with our tax dollars."
"How dare he use our tax dollars to create some sort of disgusting evil science that has killed so many people all over the world," she continued. "This man is an enemy to our nation, he's an enemy to the world because he played a major role in creating a bioweapon, which is COVID-19."
According to Greene, Fauci "deserves to go to jail."
The Republican lawmaker also blasted Fox News because Sean Hannity and other hosts have promoted COVID-19 vaccines.
"You know what bothered me? When we saw the DOW started to tank the other day because COVID cases are rising, that's when we saw a big narrative change," she said. "You saw Fox News going crazy. 'We've got to get everyone vaccinated.' Sean Hannity: 'We've got to get everybody vaccinated.'"
"You know what that has to do with? "Wall Street!" Greene remarked. "Vaccines, guess what? People that have gotten vaccines are getting COVID again, testing positive. So here's what will work. We have to fight this government out of controlling our lives. They want full control because if they can shut you down if they can force you to vaccinate your kids, they can force you to vaccinate at work, at school, at church, and wear masks again, they're controlling you and that's how America becomes a communist country."
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.