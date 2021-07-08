Marjorie Taylor Greene’s AOC obsession rises again as she blames her in new false attack
Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can't seem to stop obsessing over Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

NCRM searched Greene's tweets and found she's posted about AOC 49 times this year alone (from her personal and government accounts.)

On Thursday she upped the ante on her obsession, accusing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of making "the US completely dependent on China" for raw materials to make batteries.

Greene appears to believe that the Green New Deal, a framework and group of proposals to combat climate change while creating jobs and attacking wage and economic inequity, has been signed into law.

AOC, who champions the Green New Deal and is greatly responsible for legislation based on it passing the House (it failed to pass in the Senate) is not responsible for China taking the lead in sourcing rare earth minerals necessary to make batteries.

While it is true that China is the number one country for raw materials in the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the U.S is number 15,) that's not AOC's fault, the Democrats' fault, or the Green New Deal's fault. The federal government is not responsible for sourcing raw materials for private industry.

As a sitting member of Congress, Greene could offer legislation to help secure America's access to these vital rare earth minerals, but she has not. She could also increase ways to recycle lithium-ion batteries, to increase access to those raw materials, but she has not done that either.

SmartNews