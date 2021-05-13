'You lack courage & intelligence': Marjorie Taylor Green amps up harassment of AOC following confrontation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday lashed out at the "courage & intelligence" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The remarks came following reports that Ocasio-Cortez was berated by Greene outside the House chamber on Wednesday.

"Why do you support terrorists and antifa?" Greene shouted, according to a report in the Washington Post.

In a statement following the confrontation, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez hoped that the "Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff."

On Thursday, Greene mocked Ocasio-Cortez over the call for workplace safety.

"'Ms. Defund The Police' wants to call the police for security bc she's afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND," Green wrote on Twitter. "AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite."

"That's fine Sandy," the Republican lawmaker added. "Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I'll debate the person who really wrote it."

Greene then called on Ocasio-Cortez to be "expelled" from Congress.

